Another Round, Then Rest

Well, so far it hasn’t been the most bright and cheery of days, but at least were getting some much needed rain!! While we have a bit of a repeat of yesterday’s soggy, foggy and all-around dreary day, we are delaying the onset of that rain.

So far this morning, we’ve mostly just seen patchy drizzle, and areas of fog (as well as a few passing light rain showers over parts of Buzzards Bay & the Islands). This was just the appetizer of what looks to be moisture-filled evening commute & overnight. Most spots will grab another 0.50-.75″ of rain by early tomorrow morning, and some lucky ducks could grab a solid 1″ of rainfall (better chance for this high end across the Islands, Buzzards Bay, Lower Cape & southern shore of the Middle Cape).

Rain starts tapering off after midnight in NW Mass, and with the heaviest rainfall over by 3AM. We do have the slight chance for some early Wed. morning rain showers across the coast, the Cape & Islands, but most of your Wednesday morning commute will be dry.

As low pressure tracks to our NE, and high pressure works into the region, wind pick up the pace tomorrow (gusts up to 30-35 mph possible).

We could see a few peaks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon, but Thursday will be the pick of the week, with mostly sunny skies.

Temps trend cool by the end of the workweek, just in time for our next area of low pressure brings us the chance for more moisture. This looks to start out as rain Friday late afternoon/evening, but we could contend with a wintry mix Friday night, and a few flakes are possible into Saturday morning.

Keep the rain gear on hand today!

~Wren