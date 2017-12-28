Arctic Air Goes Nowhere

Well there’s no wondering if the arctic air has arrived or not..it’s definitely here!! Most of the Bay State (excluding SE Mass.) is under a Wind Chill Advisory this morning, with wind chills down to -15° to -25° possible through noon today (the lower end of this range more likely NW of Boston and on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires). Temperatures today stay well below our average highs in the upper-30s, with the entirety of the day feeling like we’re dealing with below zero temps.

We see plenty of sunshine today, with a few extra clouds across the Cape/Islands, but even with that sunshien in place, it’s not going to be enough to make spending time outside inviting.

NW of Boston, we have another Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight, with dangerous cold still in place throughout all of New England. Try to limit time outdoors today & tomorrow, and limit time outdoors for your pets too!

We could see a few ocean-effect snow showers across the lower Cape late tonight/early tomorrow morning, but our next best chance at some accumulation is Saturday PM/night. A coastal storm approached Southern New England this Saturday, and while it looks to stay offshore (leading to generally low snow totals), this storm does graze us. So we do see the chance for snow during this time…but mainly across SE Mass. Snow totals look to stay 1-3″ across Cape/Islands & Buzzards Bay, with less than 1″ for the rest of Mass.

You may be wondering when the cold checks out of New England, unfortunately, not any time soon. After this weekend, cold arctic air is reinforced into next week.

~Wren