Arctic Air, Some Snow, Near Record New Year’s Cold

While the sunshine was back out today, it didn’t seem like it did a whole lot as temperatures struggled to crack 10 degrees. With a high of 12 in Boston, it was good enough to break the old record cold high of 18, set back in 1924. Factor in that wind, and wind chills ran well below 0 all day.



Winds diminish a bit tonight, but temps tumble back below 0 for many towns and will land around 3 degrees in Boston.



It’s a close call with some snow Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, as an area of low pressure develops and zips by just south of New England. There will also be a trough of low pressure that extends northwest from this low and as moisture is thrown back into Southern New England, some snow likely breaks out. The steadiest of the snow will be across Southeast Mass. Overall, a major storm is not expected at this point, but with such a fluff factor to it, it doesn’t take much moisture to create several inches of snow. This is especially true for the outer Cape and Islands where proximity to the storm and some ocean enhancement with a northerly wind, will likely allow for a plowable fluffy snow to land. We’ll keep an eye on the evolution of this system as the snow map below would be subject to change is a little more or a little less moisture gets in here.





One thing is for sure, more arctic air follows suit after Saturday, allowing for the frozen tundra of Gillette Stadium to feel more like a Green Bay winter. Kickoff temp of 14 won’t rival the 2004 game against the Titans, but with wind chills around 0, it’ll be a tailgate battle to stay warm.



We plunge deeper and deeper into the cold New Year’s Eve with First Night temps struggling to stay much above 0 by midnight for much of southern New England. Boston may be about 5 degrees at midnight and not that far off the record low of -3 the morning of New Years Day. Below is a list of coldest New Year’s day lows in Boston. We’ll most likely crack the top 5.



Meantime, up north, ski conditions are fantastic, but you’ll need to prepare for the cold and make sure you layer game and cover-up game is strong! Stay warm and stay safe!

