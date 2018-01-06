Arctic Weekend… Trend Is Our Friend

It’s one thing to battle the cold, it’s another thing to battle the cold with a gusty wind that’s pushing 40mph. The latter is what we deal with today, and with temperatures this afternoon running only in the single digits and lower teens, wind chills will run below 0 all day at -5 to -20. The coldest temperatures and wind chills will be in the Worcester hills.



We approached record lows tonight at -2 in Boston and -7 in Worcester for air temperatures. Wind a gusty breeze, wind chills run -15 to -30!

Despite the frigid start tomorrow, we’ll recover to decent levels tomorrow afternoon. Even though temps in the mid to upper teens are cold, with much lighter winds in the afternoon and some sunshine, it’s a more manageable cold if you want to hit the ski slopes or sledding hills in the afternoon.



The trend is our friend next week as 30s and 40s dominate the week.



Have a good weekend and stay warm!

@clamberton7 -twitter