Autumn Tease, Gradual Improvements

We’ve made headway with more comfortable humidity levels, but we do still have some weather-related struggles today. While we aren’t looking at downpours, we do have the threat for some lights showers today. Still a handful of dry hours in your forecast today, but you’ll want the rain gear on standby. Your Friday forecast features mostly cloudy skies, with temps in the upper-60s for most of us. We could manage a rumble or two of thunder & sctd. showers tonight into the overnight hours. We keep a few pesky, light showers in your Saturday forecast, with drying & clearing skies (western Mass. to eastern Mass.) tomorrow afternoon & evening. Temps warm up by tomorrow, back into the mid to upper-70, and by Sunday High pressure is back over the region, bringing mostly sunny skies with seasonable temps in the low-80s.

Happy Friday!!!

~Wren