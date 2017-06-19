Back At It… Storms to Track

Well, well… the weekends are too fast and Mondays are too often. Anyway, I hope you all enjoyed the weekend and had a great time with Dad!

This Monday we do track the risk of storms across New England, but much of the action across eastern Mass won’t come until near day’s end. With that said, a few towns catch a brief, isolated shower this AM before low clouds and fog burn off to yield to some hazy sun. It’s a humid day with highs well into the 80s away from the south coast of New England.





We increase the storm risk as the day goes on, especially late this afternoon, into this evening. Although, by early to mid afternoon, a few storms may pop in northwestern Worcester County and Southwestern NH. The issue with the storms today, is the fact that there is a ton of wind aloft and also a lot of humidity to work with. The combination of the two will bring the main risks in as damaging wind gusts and torrential rains with a few of the strongest storms that form. The highest risk of severe storms is across western New England and Upstate New York. Add in a little turning to the winds, and it’s possible that an isolated tornado forms out that way too. The risk of severe storms is a bit lower across Central Mass and much lower in Eastern Mass, where constant southerly breeze add a bit of an ocean influence. That, and the fact that most storms occur after the daytime heating wanes means that atmosphere near 95 to the coast won’t be as unstable. Below are a few graphics of what to expect…









There’s also a flash flood watch in effect for areas in green for the potential of street flooding/poor drainage area issues with any downpours line up and produce a quick 1-2″ of rain. Locations west of 91 in western Mass will be more prone to it vs. central Mass, but we’ll keep an eye on it.



After showers and storms roll through tonight, leftover showers end tomorrow morning by 9am for most, although a few lingering showers across the Cape may take a bit longer. In the afternoon, it’s partial susnhine, temps in the 80s and just an isolated pop-up shower redevelops. A good chunk of tomorrow is rain free. Same on Wednesday… an isolated shower, but lot’s of dry times.

Have a good day, we’ll keep you posted later today on the storms on air and online.

@clamberton7 – twitter