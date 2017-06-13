Back In The Broiler, With PM Storms Too

It’s another very hot and humid day for us this Tuesday, kick starting the day with temps near 80°! Humidity levels run high again as we warm up into the low-90s today. This looks to likely be our 3rd day of 90° temps in Boston, which would make this our second heat wave of the year (once we achieve 90° temps today).

This is the last scorcher that we’ll deal with this week. A cold front to our NW tracks through the Commonwealth this afternoon and evening, bring the chance for scattered storms, and also bringing cooler weather for the rest of the workweek.

A few extra clouds move in near lunchtime today, with iso. showers/storms possible. Our best chance for some peppered storms today will arrive my mid-afternoon into the early evening.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today, with gusty winds & downpours possible. Those south of the Mass. Pikes stand the best shot at seeing a few storms and or stray shower near dinnertime, but our stormy weather moves off the coast before midnight.

High pressure and seasonable temps return tomorrow, with a refreshing chance of pace from our hot and humid stretch of weather!

Stay hydrated & and weather aware today!

~Wren