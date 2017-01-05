Back To January

Yesterday’s high temp of 48° in Boston felt delightful…but it is January & Mother Nature reminds us of that today. Bundle up and count on a cold day, with morning wind chills in the mid to low-teens for most spots. There are a few icy spots out there this morning as well, especially inland. Although it’s going to be chilly, it will be nice to see plenty of sunshine throughout your Thursday!

High temps will struggle to reach into the mid-30s for the Boston area, but on a more comfortable note, winds will die down as we head into the afternoon.

The chance for snow returns late tonight near midnight, but we’ll see a better chance for to our SE from 3AM-10AM.

The Cape & Islands & Buzzard’s Bay will wee the bulk of the white weather, which could impact morning commutes (especially Rt. 3 near Plymouth and Rt. 6 along the Cape). The low pressure system that tracks up the coast from the Carolinas , tracks south of New England and offshore. This means just a coating to 1″ of snow for the Boston metro, and the chance for flurries inland.

Another offshore system tracks up the East Coast this weekend, bringing the chance for light snow to SE Mass. Saturday night. The cold weather stays with us through your weekend, with highs in the upper-20s. We bottom out with temps in the low-20s Monday, then we moderate temp-wise into the middle of next week.

Stay warm & enjoy today’s sunshine!!!

Meteorologist Wren Clair