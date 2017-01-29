I’m currently debating whether or not to create the “spring countdown” tonight. Honestly, I know it will get mixed reviews. Let’s face it, there will always be some #haters. But we have a mixed crowd out there with the #snowlovers who are still hoping for a significant winter storm, and the #sunworshipers who have been rejoicing the 7:00am sunrise this morning. Whichever camp you’re in, I do think that it’s nice to look forward to the “next thing” as we roll through the present… We’ll see if the countdown makes it on-air tonight, but just for the record:

30 Days left in meteorological winter (Dec 1 – Feb 28)

41 Days until we “spring forward” for the start of Daylight Saving Time

49 Days until the Vernal Equinox (March 20th at 6:28am)

Now, back to the present: We have colder air working in overnight tonight that will take us back to “normal.” I mentioned several times last night that January has been such a mild month – and is currently standing at the 11th warmest January on record. That’s pretty significant. Today’s high for Boston was 43° – and the normal high for this time of year is 36°. Tomorrow we’re “back to normal” with highs in the low to mid 30s for most. In order to get any snow in here, we have to have the cold air in place first… We have one of those ingredients, so will we see the other?

Yes! There is some snow in my 7-day forecast – but it’s NOT a lot of snow. The first round may come tomorrow for the South Coast, Cape and islands as a coastal low develops in the Mid-Atlantic and heads NE. This could be a complete miss – but it could also amount to a coating-1″ for the Cape and islands. Timing of this “chance” for snow will be tomorrow afternoon, and the rest of us enjoy mostly sunny skies for Monday (fewer clouds the farther north you go).

The next chance for snow this week comes with a Clipper system zipping through the area on Tuesday afternoon/evening. It doesn’t look like it has a lot of moisture to work with, so again this is light snow we’re expecting – but it’s something; maybe enough for the #snowlovers to feel a little more festive! Enough energy is still hanging around the area through Wednesday to keep the scattered light snow showers (maybe even a few isolated squalls) going into Wednesday. All said and done, it’s not a lot of snow: Maybe a coating to 2″.

For the rest of the work-week, things stay pretty quiet – but get even colder for next weekend. If the colder weather starts to get to you, just keep in mind that my spring countdown is on my to-do list… if not tonight… soon. Enjoy your week. – Breezy