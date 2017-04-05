April rainfall is absolutely delivering totals beyond expectations!!

We’re waking up to some patchy drizzle & patchy fog, both of which should scoot out of here by mid-morning. While your Wednesday forecast will offer a welcomed break from the rain and wind, it’s not going to be a banner spring day. We’ll spend most of the day in the low-40s, with cloudy skies…BUT we could manage to squeak in a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. This would enable temps to reach the mid-40s today.

Temps stay into the mid to upper 30s tonight, and we’re treated to another round of patchy fog into tomorrow morning.

Rain returns for Thursday with scattered showers in the morning, becoming widespread into the mid to late morning hours. The heaviest rainfall will fall tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow evening. This means a junky Red Sox forecast, and a slow Thursday evening commute. We also stand the chance for a few t’storms in the mix tomorrow afternoon & evening.

By late Thursday night, many locations will have another 1-2″ of rain (with 1-1.25″, looking to be popular totals).

If we nab another 1″ or 2″ we’ll have nixed monthly averages within the first 6 days of April!! While it’s been and continues to be a soggy stretch, we are absolutely significantly chipping away at our drought!!

A warm up heads our way in next week, and it’s going to undoubtedly feel like spring, maybe even summer! Only a few more cloudy & raw days until some nice weather!!!

~Wren