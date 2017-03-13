Big Snow – Fast and Furious

For Tuesday, plan on this:
- The brunt of the storm is from 8am to 8pm with lots of snow (snowfall rates between 2-4″ per hour at times) and gusty NE wind.
- Reduced visibility is a good likelihood, making travel impossible with whiteout conditions expected.
- Strong NE wind component with damaging wind gusts a good likelihood, especially for the coastline, Cape and islands where gusts could get to 65-70mph.
- Coastal concerns, as this storm arrives along with high astronomical tides. We’ll be watching the Tuesday afternoon high tide (between 1-2pm for most) and to a lesser extent, the early morning Wednesday high tide (1:45am).
- Significant snow. This may be the doozy of this season (even though it’s already meteorological spring, snow tracking runs from July 1-June 30th the following year). The snowfall forecast is posted below as well.
- There will likely be a time (in the afternoon/eve) when milder air creeps in from the SE, changing the snow over to a mix as far NW as Boston. That would mean more of a wet/heavy snow (sleet mixed in), especially for the Cape and islands where the mix/rain will have a longer duration. For areas N&W of 128, temps are cold and we’re talking “fluff-factor” here.
Here are the graphics that coincide with the information you just read. Of course the 7Weather Team has you covered from tonight through the storm. We’ll “weather” it together. – Breezy
Snowfall Potential:
BLIZZARD WARNING & WINTER STORM WARNING:
Remember, in order to call this storm a “blizzard,” we do have to reach “blizzard criteria.” That is, blowing/drifting and/or falling snow coupled with winds of 35mph, which would reduce visibility to 1/4 or less for 3 consecutive hours or longer.
High Wind Warning:
Travel Timeline: As I mentioned on Twitter, you may get to where you’re going on Tuesday morning, but then you’ll likely find yourself stuck there. #justsayin’
Coastal Flood Warning & Coastal Flood Advisory: This is in effect from 11am to 3pm tomorrow. As I mentioned previously, watching the early afternoon high tide Tuesday and two hours before and after the peak high tide time. Minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding possible. To a lesser extent, but still “watching” (Coastal Flood Watch) the North Shore & the Cape for the early Wed morning high tide (2-3am).