Big Snow – Fast and Furious

Remember, in order to call this storm a “blizzard,” we do have to reach “blizzard criteria.” That is, blowing/drifting and/or falling snow coupled with winds of 35mph, which would reduce visibility to 1/4 or less for 3 consecutive hours or longer.

Here are the graphics that coincide with the information you just read. Of course the 7Weather Team has you covered from tonight through the storm. We’ll “weather” it together. – Breezy

High Wind Warning:

Travel Timeline: As I mentioned on Twitter, you may get to where you’re going on Tuesday morning, but then you’ll likely find yourself stuck there. #justsayin’

Coastal Flood Warning & Coastal Flood Advisory: This is in effect from 11am to 3pm tomorrow. As I mentioned previously, watching the early afternoon high tide Tuesday and two hours before and after the peak high tide time. Minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding possible. To a lesser extent, but still “watching” (Coastal Flood Watch) the North Shore & the Cape for the early Wed morning high tide (2-3am).