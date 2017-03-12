Bitter Air to Blizzard Watch

Bitter cold for this time of year this morning, that is for sure, as low temperatures in Boston and Worcester were only 2 degrees above their records for the date. Add in the wind, and wind chills that ran -10 to -15 created a sting to the air. The next couple of days will be cold, although the wind won’t be as active tomorrow as it is today.



How about that storm Tuesday?… A blizzard watch and a winter storm watch is up for our area. That blizzard watch includes Boston.



It’s not a matter of storm or no storm, it’s a matter of pinning down the details over the next couple days.: Snow amounts, snow/mix/rain lines, wind gusts, and coastal flooding.

As energy from the Midwest dives southeast, it helps ignite a coastal storm off the Carolina coast. As it tracks to the mid-Atlantic coast and then just south of New England, it continues to deepen, into a strong nor’easter. With lot’s of cold air in place the next couple of days and a storm track that remains just offshore, the predominant precipitation type is snow. There may be some mixing/change to rain across Southeast Mass, but it’ll be hard to drive that mild air past I-95. With that said, it’s likely that at least a foot of snow drops from Boston to Providence, points north and west. Even through interior Southeast Mass, I can see close to a foot, even if you catch some mixing. The Cape and Islands and Buzzards Bay, you folks have a better chance of mixing/change to rain. Therefore, snow totals are lower as of now.

Start time Tuesday looks between 4-7am from south to north. About 4am for South Coast, Near 5-6am Boston to Worcester and 7am for Northern Mass and southern New Hampshire. Once it starts, it comes on in a hurry with 9am-5pm the height of the storm as banding of snow creates localized rates of 1-3″/hr, maybe even thundersnow! Snow tapers betwee 5pm and 9pm with leftover snow showers overnight. Lots of cleaning up to be had at night, but main roads should be in ok shape by Wednesday morning’s commute.







Winds increase too, gusting 50-60mph at the coast. The wind is east/northeast and then turns more north/northeast late day and northwest overnight. Coastal flooding is a concern with minor-moderate coastal flooding during the early afternoon (around 1:30pm) Tuesday and Tuesday night (technically 1:45am Wednesday)



Below is a map of my current thinking… fine tuning to be done the next day or so, and yes those bands across Southeast Mass may be adjusted north or south pending exact track.



Have a good Sunday, and of course, we’ll keep you updated on air and online the next couple of days.

@clamberton7 – twitter