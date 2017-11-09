Bitter Blast En Route

Tis the season! While we haven’t had the need for the ice scrapers and the defrost button too often this Fall, this morning is a different story. Many towns start the day off with a heavy frost, including on the cars, so you’ll need a few extra minutes to scrape off that ice or at least blast the defrost, before taking off for school or work. All and all, it’s not a bad day across the area as highs recover into the upper 40s to near 50 with morning sunshine yielding to some clouds by mid to late afternoon. Winds will be light too.

Tonight is not all that cold, in fact, much of the overnight hours are spent near 40 degrees with mainly cloudy skies. This evening is dry with just the chance for an isolated shower or two by the predawn hours tomorrow. Those isolated showers are ahead of an arctic front that means business! While compared to a mid-winter arctic shot, the numbers won’t be overly impressing, however, for the time of year, it will be. We’re close to record lows by Saturday morning with a stinging wind Friday night. Temps start early tomorrow in the 40s (predawn) and drop into the 30s by the morning rush and stay there through the day. Winds gust 30-40mph adding a sting to the air as wind chills fade into the teens and even the single digits by Friday night! Records to beat for Saturday morning are below.











The recovery on Saturday is decent with a ton of sun and a diminishing breeze by the afternoon. It’ll still be cold for the time of year, mid to upper 30s, but with the sun, will be ok. Sunday features highs back into the mid to upper 40s with some more clouds in the afternoon.

Winds turn onshore Monday and Tuesday as a developing area of low pressure to our east gets going. Although, it’ll likely stay far enough away to avoid heavy precipitation, but may be close enough for a shower or two to be thrown back into New England. Especially over Southeast Mass. Highs Monday and Tuesday run in the 40s to near 50.

