Bitterly Cold Weekend….Thawing Next Week!

No tow ways about it…this weekend is looking bitterly cold. It is likely the coldest weekend of the winter!



The powerhouse storm from yesterday is to blame..as it headed up into eastern Canada last night it uncorked some pure arctic air to take its place here in New England. Getting that bitterly cold air into New England has been done on fierce northwesterly winds! Wind gusts have been up around 40 mph for much of the day and will continue to howl tonight and right through tomorrow night. When talking arctic air and high winds of course wind chill temps come into play.

For much of the weekend, wind chills will reside between -15 and -25. That’s dangerous as frostbite can set into exposed skin (to the cold wind) in 30 minutes—moral of the story? Layer up this weekend….and please–bring the pets inside—those doghouses won’t provide protection from the cold. ;o)

As for record cold…two possibilities. Tomorrow it will be a record *cold high* temp…



Meaning, the coldest high temp for tomorrow’s date is 6 for Worcester. It’s likely Worcester does *not* reach 6 degrees…making it a new record cold high. On Sunday morning, the more traditional..record low temps are possible…



I think this is low hanging fruit…we should set record low temps for both Boston and Worcester. The good news is that after this weekend, I think we are done with the coldest day of winter as it is very unlikely to see this extreme cold repeat itself within the same winter. I do have good news–honest! Check out the 7-day forecast…



40s happening three times next week and perhaps even up near 50 one day! Bring it.

Stay warm (and classy) this weekend.

~JR