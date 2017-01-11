Blip Of Mild, Then Weekend Cool Down

The warmer air is here, and our 24 hour temp change from yesterday morning to today, was incredible. The frontal system that brought us wet weather last night (bringing Boston about 0.2″) has moved off the coast, taking with it our wet weather. Although we saw a soggy start, it shouldn’t impact your day much. Most of your Wednesday, will be sunny, warm & breezy.

The chance for rain returns late, with the chance for scattered rain showers throughout the day tomorrow.. We could grab another 0.25″ with this system. Temperatures start to fall off into your Friday forecast behind a cold front that tracks through New England. This means chilly temperatures for your Patriots forecast, and temps in the mid-20s by kickoff.

Enjoy our 50° mid-January weather!

~Wren