Snow Blitz Redux?! Well yes, kinda sorta, not really. Is a stormy stretch of weather in store for new England over the next week or so….yes. Are we going to get 94″ in the next 3 weeks like we did in 2015?! Absolutely not. ;o)

These stormy patterns do set up from time to time in New England–some years they happen at the front end of winter (remember all those snowy Decembers from 2007-2010?) and other years that happen after the Patriots win the Superbowl. Our latest onslaught of winter storms is under way with 3 potential storms in the pipeline. the first is on the way for late tonight & tomorrow morning. It’s about a 10-11 hour storm that arrives around midnight and tapers by late Saturday morning. Here is the snowfall forecast for the storm:



Manageable. In fact, those amounts right there—2-3″–happened in about 45 minutes for a lot of towns during yesterday’s blizzard! These amounts are spread over 10-11 hours. Perhaps some slick roads during your Saturday morning but nothing overwhelming by any means. If you are a fan of winter, tomorrow afternoon is just about ideal—no wind and no bitter air. after the snow clean-up, should be great for sledding, skiing or snow shoeing! If you’re not a fan of winter and you live along the coast , tomorrow’s storm helps you out a bit…

….Our next storm, arriving early Sunday afternoon is big & messy. The reason for the messiness is due to tonight’s storm getting rid of the really cold air along the coast. When the Sunday storm arrives, it will tap into some mild ocean air and pull that into coastal locations for a good part of the Sunday storm. That will inhibit significant snow in Boston (as well as the South Shore). the same can’t be said about locations inland–out by I-495 in particular. This map shows the messy mix:



Quite messy. The storm looks to spend Sunday afternoon and night with us before departing Monday morning. I don’t have numbers on that map but I think in the white shading plan on 6-9″ of snow by late Sunday Night while in the pink ribbon area is tricky as snow & rain will battle throughout the storm—limiting significant snowfall (2-5″). The metro Boston area should see mainly rain but a few snow showers are possible very early Monday morning (coating-1″). Plymouth-Bridgewater-New Bedford-Cape….rain.

As the storm departs on Monday, strong north & northwest winds (30-40mph) may contribute to some minor coastal flooding from Sandwich to Dennis during the day. More on this potential as well as the rain/snow line as we get closer to Sunday.

~JR