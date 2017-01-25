Briefly Dry…Cool Down Ahead

A powerful Nor’Easter which brought heavy rain and gusty winds along the Coast as well as snow and sleet inland pulls away from the region today with conditions slowly improving by this afternoon. In the short term, we’ll contend with a few lingering showers this morning along (drying out by the mid-morning) with a gusty West/Northwest wind which sticks around through the afternoon.
We’ll remain mild today with High temp remaining above average, reaching the lower to mid 40’s for most, upper 30’s well inland. Clouds increase overnight with a few showers developing late, perhaps some pockets of freezing rain well inland. Lots of clouds around Thursday with the chance for showers early as well as in the afternoon but temps will be well above average approaching or eclipsing 50 in Boston!
By the way, our normal average high for this time of year is 36 so get out there and enjoy this mild weather while it’s here because after all, it is New England and we all know that there is still a lot of time left in Winter! Speaking of which, the frontal system responsible for the showers Thursday will be the lead system which introduces us to a “pattern shift” which will lead us toward colder, and eventually more seasonable conditions. Cooler Friday but still a few degrees above average. Turning colder over the Weekend….