Brighter Days Ahead

Yet another cloudy day here in southern New England and folks are starting to get restless, worried that Summer ’09 (year without a summer) is taking shape. No. In fact, there is no real link between the May pattern and the summer pattern. For further proof….May 2009 was warmer and drier than normal…pretty much the exact opposite of June-July 2009. Unfortunately, I still don’t see any extended warmth( heat) taking shape next two weeks but with that said, we will brighten & warm things up this week.

Oddly enough we root for a weather system to our west this evening…



…to sweep through New England tomorrow with more clouds, a few showers and perhaps some early evening t-storms. What this storm will do, after passing offshore late tomorrow night, is flip the wind to the west and that west wind will ensure us of sunshine by Thursday (some sun is likely tomorrow, especially across western/central New England). I think we’ll also see temps respond, heading well into the 70s by Thursday afternoon. Even Friday looks to start good before clouds & showers return by late Friday Night.

The upcoming weekend starts bright with sun & clouds on Saturday but more clouds & rain likely to arrive by Sunday afternoon and linger into early next week.

Patience Grasshopper.

~JR