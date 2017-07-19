Bringing The Heat

A Florida-like feel to the air this morning as temperatures start near 70 for many towns and cities, and dewpoints are way up there too, near 70. While we have tons of humidity near the surface, the atmosphere aloft is drier compared to yesterday and that means showers and storms today won’t be as numerous. However, there still will be a few pop-up, brief showers/downpours that pop, so while a good chunk of the day is dry at the pool or beach, don’t be surprised if a passing shower puts the tanning weather in timeout.



High temps this afternoon run in the low 90s away from coast with sea breezes holding the coast in the 80s (near 80 Cape Ann and Cape Cod). Even in Boston, a sea breeze may hold down early to mid afternoon temps, only to see the mercury kick from the 80s to the lower 90s late this afternoon when the land breeze kicks in.



Humidity drops a smidge tomorrow and Friday, with dewpoints backing up into the low to mid 60s. The heat remains though, with temps still running near 90. Although each afternoon carries an isolated shower/storm threat, the highest risk of storms shows up overnight Thursday/predawn Friday as a complex of storms may roll in overnight from our west. Some of those storms may be strong, so we’ll keep an eye out on how that complex evolves and where it tracks.



The weekend right now looks split with the better half favoring Saturday as temps still run in the 80s with sun to increasing clouds. Some showers and storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday and with winds changing to the east to northeast, Sunday will likely be the cooler of the two weekend days with highs in the 70s. Unsettled weather continues Monday into Tuesday AM before we dry out mid-week.

Stay cool today!

@clamberton7 – twitter