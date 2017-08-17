Perfection in the weather department once again today with highs near 80, abundant sunshine and low humidity. Tomorrow won’t be nearly as nice.

Clouds increase overnight tonight as we remain dry and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Those clouds foreshadow the weather changes ahead in our forecast as showers and storms are slated to roll through Friday into Friday night. They are scattered in nature, so A) It won’t rain the whole day and B) Not all towns get hit hard. However, with that said, it may be a feast or famine type set-up tomorrow afternoon and night, where embedded thunderstorm produce high rain rates is some towns, while other towns don’t pick up much. With such a high amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, localized street flooding would be the main threat with any storm. Dewpoints also come surging back in tomorrow with values around and just above 70. In the words of Jimmy Fallon “eww!”







The main batch of showers and storms shifts offshore early Saturday morning, while the main cold front hangs back to our west. The humidity is still high Saturday, but with a lot of mid level dry air moving in, we cap the shower and thunder threat to isolated as much of Saturday turns out dry with highs in the mid 80s. So not a bad day overall. That means for the Sox/Yanks series, the best chance for rain to be an issue is Friday night’s game.





Sunday and Monday look warm and dry with lower humidity returning. That’ll work in our favor on Monday as we await the solar eclipse. Right now the forecast is for mostly sunny skies on Monday!



We heat up on Tuesday as highs head for 90!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Harvey has formed with it’s future path projected through the Caribbean and into Central America. A few more waves are out in the Atlantic between the Lesser Antilles and Africa that are interest too. No immediate U.S. threats though.

