Second time in a week, we’ve had some morning frost. These were the low temps across the region:



Even along the coast/Cape/Islands the numbers were chilly. For Boston, it was the coldest since last April:



For Worcester, May. Being mid October, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise but considering the warm fall we are experiencing, a bit of a shock to the system! We do have another chilly night but not as cold as those numbers above, most towns should be in the mid 40s early Wednesday morning. More sunshine on tap will begin to go to work tomorrow and that sunshine will boost temps up near 70 by afternoon–above normal by nearly 10 degrees. In fact, this is the look of the overall pattern the next several days:



Sprawling High Pressure from coast to coast means a quiet pattern and generally a warm pattern as the chilly autumn air retreats back into Canada for the next several days. This type of pattern should keep Fall 2017 (September-November) in the top-5 warmest for the next week:



But as noted last week, a recurving typhoon in the Pacific (near Japan) will buckle the jet stream across North America in about 7-8 days and that jet stream will look like this around the 27th of October:



All that bluish-purple color across southeastern Canada-Northeast should lead to normal or slightly below normal temps to close out October.

Until then, enjoy the mild temps…as well as the rest Taco Tuesday.

~JR