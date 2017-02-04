We’ve found winter again to kick off this weekend as temps this morning start in the teens and lower 20s, but feel more like the single digits and lower teens with a cold breeze. Highs should sneak to about 30 degrees, but add in a breeze, and wind chills run about 15-20 in the afternoon. Not dangerously cold, but cold enough to remind you that we’re smack dab in the middle of winter.



The breeze remains active on Sunday, however, this time, it’s from the southwest. That direction will add about 10 degrees to temps, putting the numbers closer to 40 by mid to late afternoon. While I can’t rule out a flurry or brief snow shower, much of the day is dry and that means there shouldn’t be any travel issues to and from those Superbowl parties. If finding space in your fridge is an issue for all the food and beverages, my suggestion is to leave some of those beverages on the deck or patio. With temps running in the low to mid 30s in the early evening, that should work out just fine!



While Monday offers a quiet day, Tuesday and Wednesday don’t.

Initially, the air in place is cold enough to support some snow breaking out on Tuesday, but with a storm track to our west, the easterly breeze combined with warming air aloft will change that snow over to a mix then rain by Tuesday evening. That icy mix Tuesday evening is mostly near/outside 495 with all of us changing to rain by Wednesday morning. While it’s not a huge snow event, shovels and plows may be need for a time Tuesday over northern Mass and southern NH. For many towns in eastern Mass, the morning rain will come with a gusty wind on Wednesday and temps pushing 50+.



Cold air rushes back in Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the weekend, enjoy the game and all the food at the parties and Gooooooooooooooo Pats!

@clamberton7 – twitter