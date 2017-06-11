Chilly Air Out, Beach Weather In

Cannonball!!!!!!!!!…. Pool open yet? What time does the party start?

Finally, we’ve been able to string together a nice stretch of summer weather, and now we go from the comfortable warmth of yesterday to some high heat and high humidity over the next few days. Beach weather it is over the next couple of days, although, the gusty wind will kick the sand up a bit today, so make sure those towels are weighted down and that beach umbrella is staked into the sand well. Despite the heat, there’s no storm there today or tomorrow. Beach forecasts vary location to location, so check out your spot below. Tomorrow is similar temp-wise, although the breeze won’t be as strong. (cough, cough, sick day Monday?)











We’ll close out the 3-day heat wave for many towns and cities on Tuesday afternoon with scattered storms along and ahead of a cold front. We’ll have to watch the set-up on this one as some of those storms could be feisty with strong winds and hail is the ingredients line up right.



On the other side of the front, it’s much cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s… coolest at the coast. Dry both days.



Have a great Sunday.

