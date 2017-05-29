Chilly, Damp Air

On a day packed with services, parades and cookouts, the weather looks to put a damper on many outdoor activities by midday as showers and chilly ocean air prevail. Temps today stay in the 50s, well below the average for the time of year as May is about to exit on a cool note.

Below are a few snapshots of what we’re generally looking at through the day. Rain is most widespread late morning through the afternoon.







Rain totals won’t be impressive, many towns with a quarter inch or less, but even a quarter inch is good enough to hamper the cookouts and keeps puddles out there on the roads. Graphic below is from WeatherBell Analytics



We’ll slowly transition to more seasonable weather over the next few days. 60s tomorrow and near 70 Wednesday. Although a couple late-day inland showers are possible tomorrow and a few more Wednesday, we’ll catch our dry stretches in there too.

Have a great day, and thanks to all who have served and to those who continue to serve our country!

@clamberton7 – twitter