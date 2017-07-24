Chilly Ocean Air & Rain

Welp, now we’ve gone too far the other. While it was a very pleasant break from the high heat and high humidity yesterday thanks to a prevailing northeast wind, today, that onshore wind combined with rain moving in will be a summer bummer. At least the electric bill catches a break for another day.

Showers fill in this morning, becoming an area wide rain event from mid morning through early this afternoon. Periodically, some localized downpours are possible too with most towns picking up 0.50-1.00″ of rain by the time it’s all said and done. We may see a few higher amounts, especially across the Islands if the heaviest rain that’s just south of us can sneak in. Regardless of rain totals, any rain at all falling into our new lower dewpoint airmass and ocean breeze yields chilly temps. This afternoon, upper 50s to mid 60s will be a common range! Yikes.





With that prolonged onshore wind and astronomical high tide tonight, some minor flooding/splashover is possible along the eastern shores.



Low clouds, patchy drizzle and spotty showers are likely tonight and early Tuesday before high pressure noses in by mid to late afternoon. Clouds show some breaks by late-day Tuesday, foreshadowing the return of nicer weather on Wednesday and Thursday.







Thursday night – Friday night features the next chance for rain and thunderstorms, locally heavy, as a wave of low pressure along a front comes on through.

As it appears now, that front gets far enough east to allow for a many dry weekend next weekend.

Have a good day, stay dry!

@clamberton7 – twitter