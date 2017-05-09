Chilly Start, Lingering Cold

Tis the season to be jolly fa-la-la-la-la la-la-la-la….nope, wrong season for that ditty, and wrong season to find these temps enjoyable.

So we are still on lock down with our cool pattern, and I don’t blame you if you’re ready to move on to something bigger, better, and hopefully (sunnier + warmer)^2 !!!

Today is sort of a repeat of yesterday’s weather, with more peeks of sunshine this morning, and thickening clouds into the afternoon. We have the slight chance for a few showers this morning (especially across SE Mass.) and a better chance for a light passing shower this afternoon.

Temp-wise it’s another below normal day, with highs in the early afternoon in metro Boston near 54° before a sea breeze kicks in keeping the immediate coastline in the low-50s.

Our best shot at wet weather today looks to be between 2-9 PM, bringing trace-0.1″ of rain by tonight.

Blast from the past memo…our chilly mid-May forecast could be A LOT less desirable. Snow storm of 1977 brought up to 20″ of snow inland, and 12.7″ of snow in Worcester (I’ll pass the snow this May).

Courtesy of NWS Boston (pic.twitter.com/vySle954kW):

Tonight temps are chilly again, as partially clearing skies late after midnight help us to cool off back into the mid to upper-30s (low-40s in the Boston). Localized patchy frost is still possible tonight, so cover those plants or bring them inside!!

~Wren