Clouds move out to make way for more…..clouds

As noted last night, November can be dark and even more so on cloudy days—which is why sunshine this time of year is oh so important. Well, we had sun today (despite lingering clouds at times tho) and sadly….more clouds inbound as I type this evening. Those clouds are not from Monday’s rain but rather, Thursday’s rain! Our next storm is located to our west this evening:

The center of the storm is in the UP of Michigan and will head for southern Canada. A path like that keeps the snow out of the picture as well as shortening up the effects of the storm itself. First of all, this is not a repeat of that sassy sou’easter we had back right before Halloween, so no widespread wind damage or inundating rains tomorrow but rain gear is a must. The timeline is spelled out nicely in the following graphics reading from left to right..7am…..12pm….5pm:



Not too bad….as it looks like the heaviest burst of rain avoids both commutes. #Huge. Now, there will be a heavier burst around midday into mid afternoon so heads up on that. The heavier burst of rain will mix up the air as well, so along with the steadier rain some gusty wind (over 30 mph) is possible along the South Shore/South Coast/Cape & Islands during that same time.

In any event, the storm scoots out of here tomorrow evening, taking the clouds & showers with it and also ushering a fresh batch of chilly air for Friday. Temps on Friday will scratch & claw their way into the mid 40s by afternoon but a fiesty west wind makes it feel even cooler.

The weekend offers yet another storm but once again, timing is critical with most of the raindrops falling well after dark Saturday Night and gone about an hour (or two) after sunrise Sunday. That football game out at Fenway Saturday evening should be ok….just an isolated shower with temps near 50 Saturday evening. Clearing skies & windy for Sunday itself.

~JR