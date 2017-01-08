Cold Clean Up

Some big snow totals for sure, and plenty of clean-up to be had today as sunny skies and a biting cold greets us this morning. The highest totals did indeed come out of Southeastern Massachusetts as much of the Route 3, Route 24 and Route 6 corridors hammered out 12-18″ of snow. In Boston, 7.2″ was good enough to give us our biggest snowstorm in nearly 2 years with many surrounding towns in the 6-9″ range. Lighter totals came in northwest of 495, where a fluffy several inches of snow made for an easier clean-up.

Sunglasses are for the squinting this morning as snow covered everything reflects the rays from a sun filled sky. That sun has it’s work cut out for it as a chilly air mass in place is stubborn to warm. Highs head for near 20 degrees, but with a gusty northwest wind pushing 20-25mph at times, wind chills hold in the single digits. While we start with tons of sun, we finish with a mix of sun and building clouds. Those building clouds will produce scattered snow showers and squalls late afternoon and early this evening. While not all towns get hit, locations that do catch a passing squall with see gusty winds and quickly reduced visibility.



Squalls/snow showers end early this evening as skies clear out. Temps tumble in the single digits with a few towns even sneaking below 0 if winds go calm. That ensures a cold start to Monday and another cold day overall.

Tuesday is moving day as we transition from the deep cold into the milder mid-week pattern. Temps Tuesday rise well into the 30s with some late-day snow and rain showers arriving. Rain showers start Wednesday morning with drier times and temps near 50 by the afternoon. The meltdown continues into Friday before colder air moves back next weekend.

Enjoy your Sunday and stay safe and warm with the clean-up.

@clamberton7 – twitter