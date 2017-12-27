Cold, Colder, Coldest

Well, hopefully you didn’t think yesterday was the worst of the cold…and unfortunately today isn’t either. We are colder today with a bitter start to your Wednesday morning. Wind chills today are in the single digits for the bulk of the day.

Temperatures trend about 20° below average with highs in the upper teens, and low-20s (mid teens inland). We’ll keep the sunshine around today, but that probably won’t be enough to invite you outside for a long walk.

Tonight temperatures drop in the low single digits, and below zero NW of Boston. This is dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with. As wind chills drop to as low as -20° (even -25° NW of I-495), it only takes about 30 minutes for this cold to cause frostbite to exposed skin.

Wear layers, and limit time outdoor for you and your pets!

The cold holds as we head through this week, and next week.

While we could manage some ocean-effect snow for the Cape/Island tomorrow, out next best chance at snow is this Saturday as a coastal system approaches. This system looks to stay offshore, limiting snow totals. While this could chance, at this point, totals appear pretty modest, with c-2″ possible, 1-3″ for the Cape. We’ll keep you updated with totals as we hone in on timing and track of this storm.

~Wren