Cold Records Break, Pattern Change Ahead

The two weeks of this frigid pattern is almost over, but this morning, we had to handle some of the coldest air of the season. Not only did low temperatures tie or breaks records in numerous towns and cities across New England, but add in the wind, and the wind chills were brutal. Check out the early morning wind chills (around 5am)… -32 in Worcester and -28 in Boston! In terms of actual lows, -21 in Chicopee was the coldest in the state and even parts of the Cape fell below 0. Although, parts of the Cape also had ocean effect snow showers and minor snow accumulations. The -2 in Boston tied the 1896 record for the date, and Worcester and Providence set new record lows of -9 and -3 respectively.







This afternoon, we’ll start to see the cold air ease a bit as highs head into the mid to upper teens. Combined with sunshine and winds that aren’t nearly as strong as yesterday, the trend is in the right direction. Snow showers work in tomorrow afternoon and evening as winds get a bit gusty out of the southwest in the afternoon. Some minor accumulation (coating – 1/2″) is possible late-day/early evening that may lead to a few slick spots.





The pattern is milder across much of the Country by mid-week, including here. Friday will bring rain before colder air starts to work back in by the second half of the weekend, although at this point, the next cold stint won’t be as nasty, nor last 2 weeks.



Stay warm and have a good Sunday!

