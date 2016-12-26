Cold & Slick, To Rainy & Warm

Hopefully you had a delightful holiday weekend! If you’re out and about this Monday morning, count on very chilly temps, feeling like the mid teens in much of Southern New England. We’ll start out with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, but cloud cover will thicken up into the afternoon out ahead of our next rain maker.

This is the system that’s brought freezing rain and blizzard conditions to much of the upper Midwest and west coast. While we won’t see snow associated with this frontal system we could still be looking at some slick travel conditions. Western and central Mass. is under a freezing rain advisory from 3-11PM this afternoon and evening, as moisture pushes in from out west. While freezing rain will be spotting and transitioning to plain old rain at times, it only takes a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain to make extremely slippery roads. So allow extra time on the roads today especially west and north 495.

Normally we’d be talking about worsening road conditions as we continue to see wet weather tonight past dinnertime, but as luck would have it, we’ll actually see improving conditions into the overnight hours. That’s because very warm air is ushered in by this frontal system from our south, this will me temperatures rise significantly through the overnight hours. So, any freezing rain out there will transition to all rain late tonight. We still have the chance for rain showers through the morning commute, with a better chance for more appreciable rainfall during the early morning commute through 7:30 AM, then showers taper off into the mid-morning. We’ll end up with sunshine, temperatures in the mid-50s and windy weather for your Tuesday forecast!!

Temps quickly returns to more seasonable conditions by Wednesday, with more sunshine midweek.

Hope you had a lovely holiday weekend, and stay warm this morning!

Meteorologist Wren Clair