Cold Start To Super Bowl Weekend!

Happy Friday Everyone! Just a quick reminder in case you’ve missed some of my previous weather blogs this past week. I’m David Bagley (AM weather producer) and I’ll be pinch-hitting here and there with the weather blog. I grew up on Boston’s North shore, graduated from UMass Lowell with my degree in Atmospheric Science, and love everything weather!

A cold front brought a reinforcement shot of cold air late Thursday, therefore, we can expect cold and breezy conditions today along with more clouds than sun this afternoon. Temperatures start out cold across the area but will only reach the mid 20’s to lower 30’s by this afternoon. Add a gusty wind out of the West and it’ll make it feel more like the upper teens to lower 20’s! Definitely going to need the hats, gloves, & scarves!

Heading out tonight? Bundle up! Temperatures plummet under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid teens in the suburbs, lower 20’s in the city. Again, a gusty West wind will make it feel much colder! Less in the way of clouds Saturday but that extra sunshine really won’t help out too much in the temperature department. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 20’s to around 30. A bit more mild Super Bowl Sunday with the risk for a flurry in the afternoon. Definitely not expecting any weather problems across the region which is great news as New Englanders gear up for the big game Sunday evening. Go Patriots!!!!

Turning colder & a bit breezy Monday…our next storm chance arrives Tuesday which looks to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the area!

Have a great weekend!

~David