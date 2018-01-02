Cold Temps & Midweek Coastal Storm

We’re off to a frigid start again this morning, with temperatures in the single digits, and dangerous wind chills. We have another Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 11AM.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today, but still cold in the upper-teens, with breezy wind out of the west & increasing cloud cover.

Tomorrow is the pick of the week with light winds, highs in the upper-20s and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday brings a strong coastal system our way, which stays offshore, but we’ll still feel the impacts in Massachusetts. Winter Storm Watch is effect with 5-7″ of snow possible for the Bay State. We’ll contend with difficult travel throughout the Thursday.

~Wren