Cold Today, Active Pattern Ahead

First blizzard of 2017 made its debut in Boston yesterday. This fast-moving Nor’easter delivered just under a foot of snow to Boston. Blowing and drifting snow today, will still be a concern as winds stay blustery throughout the day.

While winds will be the strongest across the Cape & Islands today, it’ll going to be a blustery day for everyone. Boston can expect gusts into the mid-30s, and a cold northwesterly winds.

Some of the coldest air of the season pays us a visit today, as temps claw their way into the low-20s. Wind chills stay near -5 to 14° in Boston. Kids enjoying this snow day, will probably want to spend shorter intervals of time playing in the snow today…and add on some extra layers on when outside.

Today’s temperatures near 20° below average, don’t stay with us into your weekend. We’re closer to normal highs tomorrow, but not before we nab a quick hitting 1-3″ of snow. Most of Boston can expect to fall near that 2″ mark, with a better chance for 3″ of across Metro West, as well as north of 128. Northern Worcester County could see 3-4″, with an isolated 5″ of snow possible in the Worcester Hills. Snow starts falling late tonight, mostly after midnight through 8AM. We still have the chance for some lighter snow showers into the mid-morning, but your Saturday afternoon looks dry.

Sunny will be a finicky day, as we likely see a few flakes in AM before transitioning over to rain in the Boston area. Then we’re back over to snow Sunday night, with the main thump of snow late into the overnight hours Sunday night, continuing into Monday morning. This does look to impact the Monday morning commute.

Stay warm, and enjoy some Friday AM sunshine!!

~Wren