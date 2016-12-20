Cold Will Ease…Slowly

A couple of weeks ago I chatted about how this December would feature more cold & snow than last year and had a chart showing just how warm last year was. It was early in the month & thought it would be cool to check back on December 20th. Well, let’s see that chart again…



Certainly much colder than last year–which was the warmest December on record–with the monthly temperature average ~2.5 degrees below normal. Looking ahead the recent cold grip will relax and allow milder air to show itself more than it has the past 10 days. Of course, milder, in this case, means just getting back to normal for high temps (40) for tomorrow as well as the rest of the week. This pattern shake-up also means quieter weather with only a few fronts grazing southern New England. the first is slated for Thursday morning and midday and the second is on track for Christmas Eve day. Both systems will bring a few sprinkles & flurries with the flurry chances confined to I-495 and west (north) of there. It is not a repeat of our storm last Saturday so no travel issues.

On Saturday, there may be enough snow showers to coat the ground in the Worcester Hills–perhaps just enough for a White Christmas. For metro Boston, it will require a Christmas miracle as it looks to be too warm for flakes. Western & northern New England should be a lock for a White Christmas this year. Here is current snow cover across New England this evening:



Most of that should hold on through the weekend—looks great for your ski trips next week…..plenty of snow up in ski country!

