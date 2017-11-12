Cold Will Hold

No extra records set this morning, but it was still mighty cold!

With the sunshine and light wind, today wasn’t “all that bad!” I kept hearing that from everyone that I talked to today, including my husband. Another person – a tough New Englander, mind you – said, “What do you mean it’s COLD?! This is how it’s supposed to feel during the fall!” I get what you mean, especially considering that we’ve had some VERY warm weather sticking around even into the first week of November. However, this cold that we had settle in this weekend is certainly colder than normal:

Tonight won’t be quite as cold as the last couple of nights. With clouds moving in, temps will be in the mid 20s to the NW and the mid to upper 30s toward the Cape. Clouds will stick around with us tomorrow, with some peeks of sunshine from time to time – but we’ll need the coat tomorrow, as well as the umbrella. There may be some spotty showers that work in during the early morning hours, and could even be some flakes for the interior if the precip arrives while the temps are still cold… but the bulk of the showers tomorrow will be from mid-day through the afternoon. N & W of a Boston-Providence line, may not see much as the steadiest stuff is for SE Massachusetts:

Highs will be in the low 40s again tomorrow, but it may not feel quite as nice as today with less sunshine and more cloud cover. We’re cool again on Tuesday and Wednesday (mid 40s) but we’ll get more of those golden rays to cheer us up. Thursday it’s “back to normal” with the temps (low 50s) but also another round of scattered showers moving through during the first half of the day.

Here’s to a great work week ahead!! – Breezy