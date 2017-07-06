Like the Sox last night getting their 6 game winning streak snapped in Texas, our stretch of fantabulous weather is coming to an end as I type. The clouds out there this evening are in front of our next storm, currently located in Ohio…



That storm will spend Friday with us so plan on lots of clouds, a smattering of showers as well as humidity. The shower intensity will depend on location but as of now along and south of Rt. 44 in Plymouth-Bristol counties are most likely to see heavy rain. Due to this heavy rain threat, a flash flood watch is in effect tomorrow…



Farther north from Boston to Worcester and up to Nashua, just light, scattered showers are likely. In any event, the weekend offers improving weather. Saturday is humid but a cool front moving through New England midday (11am-3pm) will trigger a few isolated showers/storms. After 3pm, the shower threat is done for the rest of the weekend. Sunday looks amazing…sunny skies, seasonable temps & no humidity:



Time to start a new stretch of nice weather!

~JR