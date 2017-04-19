Cooler Spring Pattern

Temps around 6 AM:

We saw another chilly spring morning this Wednesday, and by and large we’ll keep a cooler forecast in play all the way into next week. (Temps will be cool again tomorrow morning, near 43° degrees here in Boston.) Today We’re looking at highs in the low 50s, breezy at times. Winds pick up as our next frontal system approaches, bringing breezy conditions this afternoon into the evening.

This system brings the slight chance for rain showers between 5-8 PM tonight.

However our best chance for rain showers will be late tonight into the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, we could still see a passing shower. However, looks like the best shot at AM showers will be before 8 AM and SE of Route 44.

Slight chance for rain stays with us into Thursday, but it won’t be a washout by any means.

Between Wednesday night and Friday evening we’ll nab about 0.25-0.75″ of rain, with the bulk of our rainfall falling Friday morning into the lunch hour.