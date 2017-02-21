Cool Today, Mild Rest of Week!

Happy Tuesday Everyone! It is certainly feeling more like Winter around town this morning as temperatures start out below freezing, so bundle up! High pressure will provide the region with one more cool day with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 40’s, which is slightly above average (Boston’s average High is 40°). Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as another system approaches from our west.

Cloudy tonight with scattered rain showers and sprinkles as a frontal system slides through the area. Not expecting any issues around Boston but a few inland locations may dip to or just below freezing overnight, therefore we could see the risk for a few pockets of freezing rain/drizzle. Mild conditions return Wednesday along with decreasing clouds as winds turn more out of the southwest. Thursday will feature even milder temperatures which could reach the lower 60’s! Certainly the pick of the week! By the way, the record high for Boston Thursday is 65° set back in 1990, we could get close!! Slightly cooler Friday but temperatures will still be well above average along with clouds on the increase and the chance for showers in the afternoon.

Have a terrific Tuesday! ~David