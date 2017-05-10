Cool Workweek, Unsettled Weekend

Your Wednesday morning has started out much more seasonable than yesterday morning, with most of us in the mid-40s. We’re still stuck is a cool pattern, with a few showers possible again today… BUT we do have a few improvements to speak of!

Temps will trend more mild today, peaking in the upper-50s today across the immediate coastline (with mid to upper-50s through the afternoon as we manage a sea breeze). A few spots, mainly inland will top off in the low-60s today. Cloud cover will again be finicky with a mix of sun and clouds, with more significant breaks in cloud cover at times, and mostly cloudy at times.

We again have the chance for a few stray showers today, mostly this evening from 6-10PM. The best chance for these stay showers looks to be across the North Shore, Seacoast, southern NH and eastern Mass in general. While trace amounts of moisture are possible, your Mother’s Day forecast is shaping up to deliver a more potent punch.

Rain moves in Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest rain falling Saturday night into the early afternoon Mother’s Day. During this time 1-2″ of rain looks likely, and this wet weather will be coupled with blustery Mother’s Day conditions.

~Wren