Cooler Pattern Overall

“Appropriate” Spring weather is back across New England today with highs running into the mid to upper 50s. More or less, just closer to the averages for us. While the 70s and 80s were a nice treat, don’t expect them back over the course of the 7 day forecast as a cooler pattern prevails.

With the cooler pattern comes a couple of rain chances as well. The first chance of showers rolls through this evening, with a leftover shower possible in a few towns overnight and early tomorrow. Don’t expect a good drink for the lawn though, only about a tenth of an inch of water falls. Tomorrow is mainly dry with highs in the 50s along the coast and lower 60s inland with clouds and breaks of sun.



Another chance for sky water runs in here on Friday as a chilly rain falls across the area with another 0.25-0.50″ of rain possible. Friday will be chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50.



The weekend is cool overall, 50s with Saturday being dry and Sunday featuring the chance for some afternoon showers, mainly light stuff. As an area of high pressure wedges in early next week from our northeast, expect more sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, but also expect a relatively cooler pattern with an onshore wind. The words “Cooler at the coast” are popular this time of year, and that phrase will ring true for much of the next 7 days.



