Cooler & Quiet Weather Ahead

Despite early AM temps in the mid-50s, we don’t have another balmy winter day on tap. Temperatures fall back into the 30s by the late afternoon/early evening. Plus, with a blustery day ahead, it’s going to feel like we’re in the 20s by the time work is wrapping up. So…keep that winter gear nearby and plan ahead for a cold night as temps fall back into the mid to upper-teens.

Your Pats forecast is a cold one, with temps around 24° at kickoff. As we head into the rest of your holiday weekend, temperatures return to seasonal values in the upper 30s, with sunny skies through MLK Day. Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night & Wednesday with mild temperature next week as well. Count on cooler temps by the end of this month into February though!

Happy Friday & Go Pats!!!!

~Wren