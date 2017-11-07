Cooler Temps Today…Cooler Yet By Friday

Well there’s no denying that November is here with us this Tuesday morning! It feels downright chilly with temps up to 25° cooler than yesterday, and breezy conditions early this morning.

Although we won’t be as breezy today as yesterday afternoon through last night, I doubt it will feel mild today with temps that stay in the upper-40s (lucky ones reaching 50/51°). Today’s high temps won’t even make it to our average highs in the mid-50s, so after temps well above average for most of this fall…it’s going to feel cold the rest of the week.

Sunshine makes an appearance early this morning, with clouds moving in by the lunch hour. As you’re headed to the polls today, count on a chilly day through and through.

Keep the rain gear on standby today, because we’ve got some finicky light showers moving in.

We have the slight chance for a few light showers by the late afternoon through the early evening, with a more likely chance for light showers in Boston between 7PM-1AM. With the best chance for rain south of the Mass. Pike during this time. Rainfall totals with tonight’s rain won’t be impressive, as most of us manage less than 0.1″.

Eastern Mass., especially South Shore, Cape & Islands see the rain linger a bit longer into tomorrow morning. We’ll ditch the cloud cover into your Wednesday forecast, with mostly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon.

Temps REALLY take a nosedive by the end of this week as an arctic front moves through the region Thursday night into Friday morning. This leads to falling temps during the morning Friday, with afternoon temps in the mid to low-30s and a VERY cold start to your Veterans Day Forecast.

Make sure to dress warmly this week!

~Wren