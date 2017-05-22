Cooler & Unsettled Workweek

Grab your rain gear and a few extra layers. We’re waking up to scattered showers, most of which are light (with a few pockets of moderate rainfall). Showers stick around for those early morning commuters, but by the mid-morning hours we’ll see more lulls in the rain.

Even though temps are starting out in the mid to low-50s, we aren’t looking at a warm day today. Temps stay in the upper 50s to low-60s, with winds a bit breezy at times.

So don’t be fooled, and grab not just the rain gear, but also a few extra layers.

Our showers stay in the forecast throughout the day into tonight, with off and on showers. Most of our wet weather will fall this afternoon after 3PM, with showers tapering late tonight. Most spots can expect to grab 0.25-0.50″, with slightly higher total in SE Mass.

Looks & feels like Monday, but at least that pollen count is down a tad!

~Wren