Damp & Dreary

Mother Nature certainly has a “case of the Monday’s” today, bringing us wet weather for the better part of this start to the work-week. The wettest weather has now moved out now, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. Rain reports from today for many areas were close to 0.50″, including Boston and Worcester. While you may not need the windshield wipers for this evening’s commute, do watch out for puddles and ponding on the roads and sidewalks. Clouds are sticking around overnight with areas of patchy drizzle and fog.

I had high hopes that we would see some peeks of sunshine tomorrow… but it looks like that’s out of the forecast now. Tomorrow is another damp and dreary day – though we will hold off on the showers until afternoon and evening. Another 0.25″ of rain is in store for most of us through midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday (early) morning. Maybe a bit of a “bright side” to this gloomy weather is that the wind will be light – so break out that colorful umbrella! I said it last night, and I’ll say it again – If April showers bring May flowers, I hope these March showers bring warmer temperatures… sometime soon!!

At least we have some things to look forward to! The Red Sox home opener is just one week from today – and the Boston Marathon is just three weeks from today! I’ve heard it said by many that Patriots Day is the REAL start of spring. If you consider that to be true, then we’re getting close! Let’s hope Mother Nature cooperates.

For now though, we trudge through this active pattern ahead: Some mid-week sunshine is in store Wednesday/Thursday, but the wet & raw weather returns for Friday and Saturday. I know opening day at Fenway is still 6 days down the road… but it looks to be decent weather! How does partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s sound? Let’s hope it stays that way.