Dancing Into September

Strong start to the first day of meteorological fall! No doubt it’s definitely feeling fall-like this morning. Yesterday was a chilly start, with a warmer afternoon. Today’s chillier start, with a cooler afternoon that may leave you wanting a light jacket on throughout the day. Winds are breezy out of the northwest, with gusts up to about 30mph today. Still, your Friday forecast is looking pretty pleasant, because we get to keep the sunshine around, all day long.

We have been in a relatively dry pattern as of late, and that combined with low humidity, and blustery conditions today, does mean we’re looking at an elevated fire risk throughout the day today. As winds die down past dinnertime tonight that threat will fall of.

High pressure stays with us today into tomorrow, making for a fantastic (albeit cool) front end to your Labor Day Weekend forecast. As we head into the overnight hours Saturday, remnants from Harvey work their way into New England. This brings the likely chance for rain through your Sunday forecast, with 0.25-0.75″ of rain possible by Sunday night (isolated ~1″ totals possible).

If you’re looking to get in a pool or beach day this weekend, Labor Day itself looks to be your pick. Temps & humidity levels this labor day jump back to summer-like levels, with plenty of sunshine!

Happy Friday, and have a wonderful holiday weekend!!

~Wren