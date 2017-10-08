Downpours and Dry Spells

It’ll pretty much be a mixed bag over the next couple of days of warmth, a breeze, high humidity and at times downpours. They key is obviously timing out the rain.

First wave of rain to hit us will be with a trough of low pressure, out ahead of a cool front, that works in this morning. That trough will produce a 2-3 hour window of showers/embedded downpours that are most widespread between 10am-1pm. Heading to Fenway? Plan of some rain around 11am-Noon, but a lowering shower chance by 1pm, with just an isolated shower for the game. Go Sox! Below is an early morning map where you can see the band of showers that’ll work through. Following the first map, are forecast models of clouds/rain and temps for the remainder of the day.









Tropical moisture along that trough tonight will allow for some isolated evening showers, likely becoming more widespread for a few hours early tomorrow morning with locally heavy rain. That batch lifts north of us late morning to mid afternoon, provided for lulls in the rain action once again. That does mean if the Sox win today, there’s a good chance they’ll get the game in tomorrow.

Now, by late afternoon into the evening Monday, rain becomes widespread again with embedded downpours and even a few thunderstorms possible as the remnant low from Nate passes through New England. A brief period of gusty winds may develop along/near the south coast of New England too, gusting 30-40mph.

Overall rain totals average around an inch, but to be honest, in a tropical environment, those totals can vary quite a bit from town to town with some locations under 0.5″ and others near/above 2″ in localized bursts of heavy rain. If some towns do pick up a quick 1″+ in a short period of time, localized street flooding may result.







Warmth continues Tuesday with highs near 80 before more seasonable conditions return to end the week. Any shower chance late week is limited and light, so beyond tomorrow night, there’s not much rain in the forecast through the rest of the 7day.

Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter