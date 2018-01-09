Drip, Drip, Drip

After the last 2 weeks of Arctic air, and nearly the coldest first week of January on record, many folks are welcoming the incoming milder air with open arms. The defrost cycle has certainly kicked in across Southern New England as afternoon temps on Monday cracked the freezing mark for the first time in near two weeks. Those afternoon temps will continue to be above freezing over the next several days too. In fact, we’ll be closer to 50 on Thursday and Friday.



While afternoon temps are above freezing, the next couple of nights will still be below freezing, allowing for that snow melt to refreeze. Careful of the black ice on untreated surfaces in the morning, and that includes this morning.





Friday and Saturday feature unsettled weather, and perhaps a lot of rain coming on in. The potential for a widespread 1-3″ is there, and combined with snow melt and clogged drains, the risk of street flooding/poor drainage flooding is there. Temps on Saturday are likely colder and even a period of freezing rain is possible across the interior.



As of now, it appears that the bulk of the storm can kick east of us, just in time for kickoff at Gillette. Although, if some low level moisture is trapped, it may be enough to produce leftover mist or drizzle. We’ll keep you updated on this!



Next week does turn colder, however, not nearly as cold as the pattern we were just in. Highs will be in the 20s or 30s most days.

Have a great day and enjoy the milder air!

@clamberton7 -twitter