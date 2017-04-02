Let’s get some melting done!

Early clouds this morning break for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with temps running about 45-50 degrees. Not too shabby to end the weekend as we look forward to a nice couple of days ahead of us of dry weather. That includes opening day at Fenway as temps tomorrow run in the upper 40s at Fenway with a likely sea breeze. Away from the coast, 55-60 is doable in the afternoon. Play ball!



The next rain maker arrives Monday night and it’s another soakah for Tuesday. The heaviest rain moves through during the Tuesday AM commute with many towns picking up another 1-1.5″ of rain. While that continues to dent the drought, we’re now at the point where we have to keep an eye on the smaller rivers and streams for some minor flooding. We’re already seeing that along the Taunton River near Bridgewater and around Purchade Brook in Middleboro as a flood warning is up for those areas with minor flooding expected the next couple of days.



Another rain storm arrives Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Enjoy your Sunday and if you’re heading to Fenway tomorrow, have fun and GOOOOOOO SOX!!!!!!!!!!!!!

