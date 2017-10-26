Dry Break At Bat… Potent Storm on Deck

Well, there’s certainly been no lack of rain the last couple of days as today’s wet weather continued to pile up in the rain bucket. Worcester County, as well as the Cape, have picked up 3-5″ of rain the last couple days while it’s been a general 1-3″ elsewhere in eastern Mass.



Scattered showers lingering through this evening as gusty winds pick up out of the northwest, occasionally gusting 35-45mph. There’s a wind advisory for part of the area until 1:00AM Friday.



Our dry weather enters overnight tonight and will linger through the day Saturday. Both tomorrow afternoon and Saturday feature more sun than clouds. It’ll be a bit milder Saturday vs. Friday.





The next big ticket item arrives Sunday, mainly late in the day and especially overnight. While a few scattered showers and a busy breeze is possible from late morning, through mid afternoon, the highest risk of rain slides in from dinner time on. That means the Pats forecast may start dry and end with showers with temps in the 60s.

While this storm will be a quick moving storm, it’ll pack quite the punch. As a deep trough of low pressure digs deep into the Southeast U.S., it’ll point the jet stream straight up the east coast and right toward us. Along the path, tropical moisture gets infused with a rapidly developing area of low pressure, allowing for torrential rains and powerful wind gusts to form, and move into the Northeast. Ultimately, the track and intensity will determine how much of a hit we catch, but right now, I’d plan on a quick 1-3″ of rain across much of eastern New England which will create localized street flooding again Sunday night. Central and Western New England as well as eastern NY has the best chance for 3-5″ with flash flooding and river flooding a higher probability. The core of the strongest winds, however, favors eastern New England as gusts 50-65mph+ are possible, highest at the coast. If these gusts come into fruition, then we’ll have tree damage/power issues as well. The core of the strongest winds are overnight Sunday and come in from the Southeast, then shift to the southwest. By Monday morning, rain tapers off, but gusty winds continue through the day. One thing we have going for us, is not only is it a quick storm, tides are astronomically low. Plenty to track over the next couple of days as the forecast gets fined tuned… so stay tuned!



In the meantime, enjoy the dry weather the next couple of days.

@clamberton7 – twitter